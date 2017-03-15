Phillips 66 Rail Spur Voted Down by SLO County Supervisors

San Luis Obispo County Supervisors vote 3-1 to deny the appeal of Phillips 66 proposal to build a rail spur that would allow rail delivery of crude oil to its refinery in Nipomo

The vote rejects the company’s appeal of the Planning Commissions denial of a permit to build the rail spur.

Phillips 66 wanted to build a rail spur to deliver crude oil by three rail cars a week, as opposed to more than 250 trucks per week.

Supervisor John Peschong recused himself. He did not participate in the discussion because his company previously did work for Phillips 66.