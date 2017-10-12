Pioneer Day 10.12.2017

Pioneer Day is fast approaching.

The old-timer’s event is this afternoon, by invitation only. Meanwhile, over at the tractor and wagon barn at the Pioneer Museum, Tom Madden, Steve Hansen and others are getting the tractors ready to roll. Madden says the tractors rolling down Spring put less pressure on the roadway than cars and trucks. He encourages all the new arrivals from Fresno and LA to take in the Pioneer Day parade. The parade starts at ten Saturday morning at 16th and Spring street in Paso Robles.