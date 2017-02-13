Face-off at Planned Parenthood in San Luis Saturday. Protestors on both sides of the abortion issue stood outside the office on Pismo Street. Those opposed to abortion on one side of the street. Those who believe women have a right to abortion on the other side. Nearby, Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal spoke at Emerson Park, telling protestors that abortion opponents think it’s no big deal to shut down health care clinics. He says Democrats must stand up and defend Planned Parenthood clinics on the Central Coast. Meanwhile on Pismo Street, more than 100 protestors prayed and sang songs like “Amazing Grace” and “Jesus Loves the Little Children.” Dan Ehinger of Paso Robles yelled at the pro-abortion protestors, “End violence against women. End abortion.” This afternoon, a tour called “We Don’t Need Planned Parenthood” is scheduled to make a stop at Cal Poly.

