The Paso Robles Planning Commission gives the go head for the Cabernet Links RV Resort and Golf Course. 290 RV spaces will be built around the Links Golf Course near the intersection of Jardine and Beacon Roads. Plans include walking trails, a wine tasting or brewery location, a convenience store and a restaurant.

Some neighbors opposed the plan. They are concerned about increased traffic and the use of groundwater by the development.

City planner Susan deCarli says the RV park would have less impact on the area than the previously approved industrial park.

