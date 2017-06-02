Police Investigate The Burning Of A Gay Pride Flag in SLO

San Luis Obispo Police are investigating the alleged burning of a Gay Pride flag yesterday. The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Mill Street around 9:30 in the morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the Police Department. Police are also asking any member of the LGBTQ Community who has been the victim of a hate crime to contact the Gay and Lesbian alliance for referrals to support services.

The department said in a release, “San Luis Obispo is a Welcoming City to Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders, and Queers. The Police Department is committed to the safety and inclusion of all its community members.”