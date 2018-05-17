Police Officers 5.17.2018

Today, San Luis Obispo county law enforcement honors those who make the supreme sacrifice.A ceremony to be held this morning at Morro Rock at ten this morning. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Historic Airplanes 5.17.2018NextNext post:The Morning Exchange – Wed 5/16/2018Related postsSeven Home Invasion 5.17.2018May 17, 2018Jail Health Services 5.17.2018May 17, 2018Fire 5.17.2018May 17, 2018Dividing California 5.17.2018May 17, 2018Historic Airplanes 5.17.2018May 17, 2018North County Weather 5.16.2018May 16, 2018