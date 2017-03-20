Possible DUI Crash Claims Life on Highway 41

A fatal crash Friday night on Highway 41 near the Cholame Y, where James Dean was killed.

Cal Fire extricated two injured people trapped in one of the vehicles using the Jaws of Life.

An ambulance took a person to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. A CHP helicopter airlifted the other.

The crash took place near the Cholame Y at 9:20 Friday night.

A Clovis woman driving a 2013 Honda Accord veered into northbound lanes.

Her vehicle collided with one driven by 54-year-old Max Martinez of Shandon.

The Clovis woman and her 23-year-old passenger had to be extricated from their vehicle.

The 22-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.