Pot Business

The City of Atascadero started the discussion, now San Luis Obispo County planners want your input on what rules to impose on commercial marijuana activities. They’d like the input before the state begins issuing licenses to commercial operations next year. Proposition 64, which voters approved in November, started the ball rolling toward retail marijuana outlets. County planners working on a draft plan for regulations. There are currently about 400 medical marijuana cultivation sites registered in the county.

