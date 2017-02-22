Pot in A-Town

How do you feel about the recreational use of marijuana? The city of Atascadero wants to know, so they’re scheduling three meetings to discuss the use, sale and production of recreational pot. The first meeting is this evening from 5-8:00 pm at the city council chambers in the Rotunda. Another from 9 until noon Saturday at the Rotunda. The third to be held march 2nd from 3-6 at the Atascadero lake pavilion. Deputy city manager Terrie Banish says the city is looking for input on what regulations need to be in place before recreational marijuana use becomes legal.

