Pot Laws 9.15.2017



The county planning commission voted unanimously yesterday to recommend a series of regulations that would limit outdoor marijuana grows to only 50 operations in coastal and inland areas.

Indoor marijuana grows would not be limited. The recommendation will go before the board of supervisors on October 3rd for a final decision.

The county has received 455 applications to grow marijuana. As of August 22nd, 335 were permitted. 288 of those are in the California Valley. If the ordinance passes, all the growers would need to apply for a new permit to grow pot. Or grow it indoors. Sounds like there may be some lawsuits.