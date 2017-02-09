A search is abandoned for people reported stranded near Pozo. Three people were reported missing along Garcia Ridge. Members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team began looking for the people after picking up a radio message about 6:00 pm Tuesday. The radio message indicated that a vehicle had overturned in the area of Garcia Ridge trail near High Mountain road. The message indicated one person in the car suffered a broken leg. A CHP helicopter aided the search.Brian Haskel of the sheriff’s department said ‘There was no evidence that anybody had been out there.”

