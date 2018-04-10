PR Firm 4.10.2018

Putting the correct spin on the Andrew Holland death.

That’s what motivated San Luis Obispo county’s CAO to pay a PR firm in San Luis $21 thousand dollars after the release of the Holland jail death video.

Without approval from the board of supervisors, chief administrative officer Wade Horton hired Barnett, Cox and Associates to provide advice on how to address accusations about the video. The board had not been informed of the contract.

The county staff has worked diligently to protect former health agency director Jeffrey Hamm, who resigned back in November, although his last day on the payroll was April 7th.