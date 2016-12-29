President Elect Donald Trump to Increase Cabinet Diversity

President-elect Donald Trump is considering former California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado to lead the Agriculture department, a move that would bring greater diversity to the Republican’s Cabinet. According to various news sources, including the Sacramento Bee, Maldonado will meet with Trump today (Wednesday) at his Palm Beach, Fla., estate. Trump spokesman Sean Spicer noted that Maldonado, owner of Runway Vineyards in the Santa Maria Valley, comes from three generations of farmers and has “strong roots in the agriculture industry of California.”, however he has also had problems with the IRS over the same business. This was a topic of concern when he ran agains Congresswoman, Lois Capps for her seat. Trump will also meet with Dr. Elsa Murano, the former president of Texas A&M University and a former Agriculture undersecretary for food safety, in connection to the post, one of the few Cabinet positions yet unfilled. Trump feels the 49 year old Maldonado would help attract widespread Latino support. Maldonado, a Santa Barbara County farmer whose parents were Mexican farmworker immigrants, he served as mayor of Santa Maria before being elected to the state Assembly in 1998. If nominated and confirmed, Maldonado would be the sole Latino in Trump’s Cabinet.

Related posts