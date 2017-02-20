President’s Day, Weather

Another wet and wild day today in the North County. Rain is likely, and the wind continues, too.

Friday, the wind knocked down trees and that interrupted power to many people. In Shandon, the school superintendent called KPRL Friday to advise parents school was closing early. Shandon school superintendent Teresa Taylor said that Shandon schools had to close early on Friday because of the windy weather and power outages.

PG and E crews were out most of the weekend restoring power to isolated pockets of customers. As of 4:00 pm Sunday afternoon, some 2700 customers were still without power.

Meanwhile, rain fall continues to accumulate. So far this season, Tempelton has received 23” of rain. Santa Margarita 30 inches, and about 20” has fallen in Atascadero. Reservoir levels have not been updated over the weekend, but we should seen an increase tomorrow.

Newshawk reports Lake Cachuma gained 25 feet in water elevation over the weekend, and officials say they expect another 20 foot gain in the next few days as runoff continues.

