Protesters delay tree removal at SLO High School

The trees at San Luis Obispo High School were not cut down yesterday as planned. Protests by neighbors delayed the removal of the old oak and eucalyptus trees. No new date has been set, but the district has put a large fence around the large oak tree to limit liability in case a limb were to fall and injure anyone.

One neighbor climbed an oak tree on Wednesday to protest the removal of the tree. Two other protesters joined him.

The trees at Paso Robles High School parking lot were removed without protest. They were removed for the installation of solar panels which produce energy and also provide shade.