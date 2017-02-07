More rain today in the North County. So far this week, San Luis Obispo Regional Airport received over two inches of raon, which caused flooding in the South end of San Luis. In the North County, the Reservoir show and increase. San Antonio ip to 28% of it’s capacity. Lake Nacimiento, holding at 80% of capacity. San Luis Reservoir, better Known as Santa Margarita Lake, is at 82% of capacity. Lopez is up to 38% and is going up dramatically. Whale Rock is up to 58% of capacity. More rain is expected today, tomorrow, and Thursday. You’re encouraged to drive defensively. more on the weather forecast coming up.

