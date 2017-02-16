Rental Inspection in San Luis

Tonight, San Luis Obispo City Council will conduct a town hall discussion of the rental housing inspection program. The event to be held at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building. The rental inspection program was proposed by former mayor Jan Marx. Pundits feel it cost her the election, because so many people were opposed to the plan. Marx herself said that while she was campaigning door-to-door she was surprised at the outrage over the inspection plan. The council adopted the plan in may of 2015.

Newly-elected mayor Heidi Harmon is looking at repealing the inspection plan, but wants input from the city residents. 45% of the single family housing in San Luis are rentals. About 4,000 homes are impacted by the rental inspection program.

