Rescue Operation 4.04.2018

Paso Robles fire chief Jonathon Stornetta showed city council video last night illustrating how firefighters from a dozen local agencies rescued transients from the Salinas river bed March 22nd.

The timeline started that Monday, when fire crews told those living in the riverbed to move to higher ground. Some of them ignored the instructions. Early Thursday, Paso Robles received several inches of rain. The river started rising and the rescues occurred, one after another. All told, ten people were rescued. Six were airlifted by the CHP helicopter in dangerous winds. Remarkably, no one was injured.