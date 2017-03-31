Residents Voice Concerns on Eagle Ranch Project

A joint meeting of the Atascadero City Council and Planning Commission listened to dozens of people share their concerns about the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Eagle Ranch Development near Atascadero. The Public Hearing began at 6:30 last night at the rotunda and continued until 9:00 pm. Most of those who testified talked about the impacts the development would have on local traffic and the environment. Jim Wilkins of the Atascadero Historical Society told the council and planning commission about the history of the colony and which homes were really part of EG Lewis plan and which were not. The Eagle Ranch Development was actually part of Lewis’s plans for Atascadero, drawn up about 100 years ago. No decision at last night’s meeting. The council simply heard testimony and thanked those who shared their perspectives.