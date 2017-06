Tomorrow afternoon, an event to be held at Warm Memorial Stadium to celebrate the completion of the turf field project.

The event will be held at 4:30 tomorrow afternoon.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and a spring football game.

The natural grass was replaced in the off season by aritficial turm. The synthetic turf will save the district about 4 million gallons of water per year.

The spring football game will follow.