Road Work to Begin Throughout Paso

Now that spring has arrived, the city of Paso Robles Public Works Department is renewing work on city streets.

Ditus Esperanza tells KPRL work will begin soon on River Oaks Drive by North River Oaks; Stoney Creek Road at Creston Road; Charolais Road south of Creston Road; a portion of Brahma Street; Niblick Road by Bearcat Lane and Country Club Drive by the Andrade compound; Pacific Avenue by Merry Hill Road; 19th Street by Locust Street; Deer Spring Drive Lane by Meadowlark’ Country Club Drive by Fairway Drive; Portions of Nicklaus Street (including tree route removal); Melody Drive by Lana Street (including tree root removal); Driftwood Drive by Scott Street; and Creston Road portion by the median, north of Charolais Road.

The City of Paso Robles Public Works Department will be performing street maintenance and improvements through the spring and summer.