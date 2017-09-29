Rock Slide 9.29.2017

Another major rock slide at El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

One man was injured yesterday.

On Wednesday a man from the United Kingdom died and a woman with him was seriously injured. The rock fall yesterday was in the east Buttress area where the previous rock fall occurred. Since 1857, there have been 16 fatalities and more than 100 injures from rock falls.

A witness described the rock fall on Wednesday. He said it was like a 100-foot chunk of granite the size of an apartment building peeled off 2,000 feet above the deck. It struck a wall 1,000 feet up and shattered into a hundred thousand pieces. Four or five rock falls followed that event.

The couple from Wales was trapped under a rock. It took rescuers an hour to reach them. The woman was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.