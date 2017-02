Congressman Salud Carbajal will host a town hall-style public meeting this week in Arroyo Grande. The town hall to be held tomorrow night from 6-7:30 in the Georgie O’connor board room at the Lucia Mar Unified School District Office.

The congressman has been critical of the Trump administration, particularly the president’s stand on restricting travel from seven Muslim countries which are engaged in terrorist training and activities.

Related posts