San Luis City Council 5.03.2018

Last month, the San Luis Obispo city council discussed how to address a growing deficit caused primarily by pension benefits paid to retired city employees. That’s before they factor in the loss of revenue from the closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.

The council came up with a plan to increase city revenues, cut expenses and adjust pension benefits to avert a financial disaster. Tuesday night, the council votes to give itself a raise. The mayor’s monthly pay goes up $225, from $1500 to $1725. The council members pay goes up $24 per month from $1200 to $1224. The council’s annual compensation is now $14,688 dollars a year. Councilman Dan Rivoire cast the lone dissenting vote.