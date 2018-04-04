San Luis Crime 4.04.2018

After dramatic increases in crime in San Luis Obispo, the city saw a 13% drop last year.

Crime in San Luis increased 21% from 2014 to 2015. That trend continued in 2016. In 2017, property crimes dropped, thefts from cars dropped and violent crime stayed about the same. 177 incidents of violent crime in 2016. 173 reported in 2017. Rapes, however, increased slightly last year.

Although the report does not attribute crime to any sector of the population, law enforcement personnel say “off the record” that a large percentage of their work is devoted to transients who are living in creek beds and near train tracks around the city of San Luis Obispo.

One officer estimated that about 80% of his police work is devoted to that small sector of the population, however, the city does not compile data on the percentage of crime caused by the transient sector of the population versus students, retirees or long-term residents.