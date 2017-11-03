San Luis Obispo Airport 11.03.2017

The San Luis Obispo county airport terminal is now open and receiving passengers.

The airport terminal started receiving passengers on Wednesday night. The grand opening was held earlier this week for the $40 million dollar terminal.

An Ohio couple flew in to San Luis two weeks ago, and were a little confused when they tried return their rental car yesterday. Everything had changed.

Construction started two years ago. Improvements include a larger checkpoint area and a beverage concession after you pass through your security check in point. Beverages are not available to pilots, but passengers can get refreshments.