San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors 4.30.2018

San Luis Obispo county supervisors to consider approving an employment agreement with Richard Michael Hill as the new health agency director. He replaces Jeff Hamm, who resigned shortly after the death of a second man in county custody last November. The county mental health department had refused to treat the man. The board will also consider buying a new custom built bomb task force command truck for 190 thousand dollars.

The supervisors meet at nine tomorrow morning at the county government center in San Luis Obispo.