San Luis Obispo County Supervisors 3.26.2018

San Luis Obispo county supervisors meet tomorrow in closed session.

They’ll consider the appointment of a new county health agency director. Jeff Hamm resigned in November, although he is being paid a salary until April so that he receives a full pension.

Hamm resigning after a malpractice law suit awarded Atascadero’s Holland family five million dollars. That’s after the county mental health department refused to accept the transfer of Andrew Holland from the county jail to the mental health department.

The board of supervisors meeting tomorrow at the county government center.