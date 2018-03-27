San Luis Obispo County Supervisors 3.27.2018

San Luis Obispo county supervisors meet today in closed session. They’ll consider the appointment of a new county health agency director to replace Jeff Hamm. Hamm resigned in November, shortly after the Andrew Holland death became more public. Although he is not working, he is being paid a salary until April so that he receives a full pension.

Hamm resigned after a malpractice law suit awarded Atascadero’s Holland family five million dollars. That’s related to the county mental health department’s refusal to accept the transfer of Andrew Holland from the county jail to the mental health department.

The board of supervisors meeting today at the county government center.