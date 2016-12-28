San Luis Obispo High School Arson Fire

Three suspects in the arson fire at San Luis Obispo High School were back in court, Tuesday for hearings, and with the damage and lost estimates, jumping from $750,000 to $1.8 million dollars, bail was increased for at least two in their alleged December 8th escapade. 18 year olds Michael Benadiba and Cameron Bratcher faced one count of arson going into Tuesday’s hearing, with bail set at 25 grand both had their bail increased to $100,000, however neither appear to be in custody at the county jail. The 3rd suspect, 19 year old Jacob Ruth, who already faces addition charges, for crimes reportedly committed at the school prior to the December 8th fire; remains jailed with his bail set at $500,000. All three are set to make another court appearance on January 5th.

Related posts