Santa Barbara Clean-Up 1.23.2018

The clean-up in Montecito continues. Survivors are telling harrowing stories.

Augie Johnson lived in an area that was under voluntary evacuation. He tells Ellen Degeneris that his daughter and wife left the home, and he stayed behind. Then the mudslide hit the house. The family climbed onto the roof and held onto the chimney while the mudslide demolished their neighborhood. They crawled to a neighbors roof where they were rescued.

Later, while searching for neighbors with a Santa Barbara fire captain, Augie Johnson rescued a two year old from the mud. Four other members of the baby’s family died in the mud slide. Augie Johnson tells his story on Ellen’s show at 4:00 this afternoon on KSBY. A very compelling story about surviving the Montecito mudslide.