Santa Margarita Lake

A water official in San Luis Obispo calls it a great day for the city. For the first time in seven years, water spills from the Salinas Reservoir and pours into the headwaters of the Salinas River. The irony is that water, which nature intended to go north up the Salinas Valley, is captured in the hills and channeled south in the opposite direction to serve the residents of San Luis Obsipo. It started in the 40’s when the Army Corps of Engineers built the dam to serve soldiers at Camp San Luis. San Luis Obispo also receives water from Whale Rock Reservoir and Lake Nacimiento.

As far as reservoir levels today, Whale Rock is at 60% Lake San Antonio reached 30% capacity yesterday. Lake Nacimiento is at 85%. The Salinas Reservoir is at 95% of capacity.

