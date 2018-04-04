SB 54 – 4.04.2018

A controversial issue came before Paso Robles city council last night at the suggestion of citizen Micheal Rivera. It relates to senate bill 54, which makes California a sanctuary state, willfully not cooperating with federal authorities to enforce immigration laws. During public comment last night, Michael Rivera telling the Paso Robles council the city should opt out of senate bill 54.

Toward the end of the meeting, the subject came up again. First, councilman Fred Strong weighing in the proposal to discuss the city opting out of SB 54, then councilman Jim Reed and other councilmen spoke out about SB 54. They agreed to put the issue on the agenda for discuss at a future council meeting.

It’s conceivable the city of Paso Robles may be the first in the county to take a stand against the state sanctuary law, as other cities have done in southern California.