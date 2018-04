San Diego county the latest to challenge senate bill 54, the state law making California a sanctuary state. San Diego county supervisor Diane Jacob asking her fellow county supervisors to opt out of SB 54.

You may remember, at last Tuesday’s Paso Robles city council meeting, citizen Michael Rivera asked the council to also discuss opting out of the sanctuary state status. Paso Robles city council is expected to put the issue on the agenda in an upcoming council meeting.