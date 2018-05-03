SB 54 – 5.03.2018

Paso Roblans still stalking about the council meeting Tuesday night which attracted dozens of people, including state assemblyman Travis Allen, who is running for governor. Crowds of people packed the library conference room for Paso Robles city council. For three and a half hours citizens harangued the council about senate bill 54, the state sanctuary law. Outside city hall. The Paso Robles city council voted not to opt out of the state sanctuary law as several municipalities in southern California have done.