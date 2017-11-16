Schizophrenia and Cannabis 11.16.2017

Cannabis and schizophrenia in children.

You may remember Atascadero educator and community leader Don Clickard talking about the connection last month here on KPRL.

San Luis Obispo county supervisor John Peschong traveled with the San Luis Obispo chamber of commerce to Colorado to talk with judges and officials there about the impact of legalizing cannabis in the mile high state. He says educators told him they saw a 17% increase in childhood schizophrenia. They attribute the increase to cannabis.

John Peschong and supervisors Debbie Arnold and Lynn Compton are working to develop laws to govern the sale and cultivation of marijuana in the community. Supervisors Adam Hill and Bruce Gibson would like the county to become a cannabis tourist spot. Morro Bay officials voted Tuesday to formally adopt rules to allow two medical marijuana dispensaries in the city. The vote Tuesday was unanimous. Grover Beach is the only other city to pass rules allow for up to two medical marijuana dispensaries.