The second dog involved in the fatal attack of a south county man may be put down. The German Shepherd was initially spared. The other dog in the attack, however, the Belgian Malinois, was put down the day of the fatal attack. Animal Service investigators determined the Belgian Malinois was the primary aggressor in the attack. The animals attacked an 85-year-old Grover Beach woman, 64-year-old David Fear went to her rescue. He was attacked by the dogs and died from his injuries. The dogs were owned by a former Grover Beach police officer.

