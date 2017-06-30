Second Garth Brooks show also sells out in 30 seconds

The Late Show for Garth Brooks at the Mid State Fair sold out in 30 seconds yesterday. All 15,000 odd tickets snatched up by people on computers, buying the $80 tickets on Ticketmaster.

Speculation about scalpers buying up many of the tickets continues. Front row seats which sold for $80 each are selling online and by resell companies for several thousand dollars.

Brooks will perform July 27th in the rodeo arena at the California Mid-State Fair.