Seeking Volunteers for Housing Authority Board

As the city of Atascadero is seeking applicants for two commissions and the sales tax oversight committee, the city of Paso Robles is looking for a few volunteers to serve on the Housing Authority Board as a Commissioner. The city is looking to fill two vacancies for the authority which is a separate agency from the city of Paso Robles, while advising the Public Housing Management and determines policy, procedures and direction of the Housing Authority. The Authority meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 5:30 pm. Applications are available at the City Hall, 1000 Spring Street or at the Housing Authority 3201 Pine Street, or from the city’s website: (www.prcity.com/government/advisorybodies/index.asp)

Deadline to submit an application is, Friday January 6, 2017 at 5 pm. You can either drop off the application to the City Clerk’s Office or mail them, but must make it by the deadline.

