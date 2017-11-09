Senate Bill One 11.09.2017

How are you doing at the gas pump? Have you felt the impact of the gas tax?

At the Paso Robles city council meeting, a heated discussion about Senate Bill 1, which raised your gas tax. It started with a presentation by Ron di Carli of the San Luis Obispo council of governments, or SLOCOG. Di Carli says Senate Bill 1 generates more revenue at the gas pump for local road projects. Several members of the public spoke against SB-1. Councilman Fred Strong spoke up for SLOCOG, Ron di Carli and SB-1. So the debate continues over Senate Bill 1.

Meanwhile, the effort to repeal the gas tax continues. Assemblyman Travis Allen from Huntington Beach leading the charge. Allen and his supporters gathering signatures to qualify the initiative for next November’s election. Travis Allen’s website is nogastax.com.