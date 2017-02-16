Seven Men Charged with Atascadero Home Invasion Robbery

Seven men arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in Atascadero early Saturday morning are expected to be arraigned today. The suspects allegedly entered the victims home, identified themselves as law enforcement officers, held the victims at gunpoint and restrained them. One victim freed himself and called 911. During the robbery, two men used handguns, Tamone Thompson used a shotgun. The men took a large amount of cash and property. Atascadero police stopped two vehicles around 2:30 early Saturday morning. They were assisted by CHP officers and sheriff’s deputies. The victims property was found inside the two vehicles.

