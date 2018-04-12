Sheriff’s Debate 4.12.2018

Supporters of Ian Parkinson packed the supervisors chambers at the county government center for a debate between the sheriff and challenger Greg Clayton, who retired as a San Luis Obispo police officer 25 years ago.

Those attending the debate said that Greg Clayton is a one issue candidate. On most issues he agreed with the sheriff. His big issue was the death of Andrew Holland, the Atascadero schizophrenic who died at the county jail after county mental health directors refused to treat him.

Holland’s parents, who donated $50 thousand dollars to Clayton’s campaign, sat in the front row.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson talked last night about the changes the department has already made to make the jail safer for mentally ill patients who are refused treatment by the mental health department and end up at the jail.