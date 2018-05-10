Skills USA Dinner 5.10.2018

A good turn out for the annual Skills USA sponsor dinner.

This year, more school officials on hand than in previous years. There were ten state champions winners, nine of whom will be going to Louisville, Kentucky for the Skills USA national championship in a few weeks. Liz Phillips and Avery Thompson won the title for web design. Liz Phillips and Avery Thompson are now raising money for their trip to the national championships in Louisville.

Nine Paso Robles students will be going back to the nationals in a variety of career technical fields. Last night’s dinner gave them an opportunity to thank the sponsors who support Skills USA at Paso Robles high school.