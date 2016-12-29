SLO County Board of Supervisors Meeting

The SLO County Board of supervisors will meet for a special session on Tuesday, January 3rd at 11 :15 am. The meeting is the swearing in ceremonies for the new and returning board members; Adam Hill who was re-elected to the 3rd district seat, as well as John Peschong, who won the 1st District seat of retired board member Frank Mecham on November 8th. This is the only agenda listed for that day. There’s no confirmation that a new board chair will be selected that day but if so, it will remain to be seen if an agreement made by the board will stand. That agreement stated that Lynn Compton was to be named Board Chair in 2016 with the placement of Adam Hill in as the next board chair, should he win re-election. This came following a contentious battle over procedure, in which Frank Mecham, honorably stepped back after being named chair and yielded to Compton as chair. If that plays out, it could be an interesting 2017 for the Board of Supervisors.

