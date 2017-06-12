SLO County Supervisors Begin Budget Talks

San Luis Obispo County Supervisors begin Budget hearing today for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1st.

Debbie Arnold, Lynn Compton and John Peschong are advocating more money be spent for road repairs.

But Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Adam Hill want more money spend on affordable housing and the homeless.

The affordable housing issue has been promoted by the local media, as part of a concerted effort to gain approval of Gary Grossman’s proposed housing project for the agricultural land next to 101 at the south end of San Luis Obispo. The land is in the airport flight plan, and development is opposed by the airport commission, but Grossman is a big contributor to Adam Hill’s reelection campaign.

The hearings begin today at 9:00 this morning at the supervisors chambers in San Luis Obispo.