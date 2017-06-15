SLO Mayor Leads Community Walks

San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon is walking the streets of San Luis Obispo to foster community, build relationships and encourage an active lifestyle. Tuesday, the Progressive mayor led the first of what she says will be about 30 walks throughout San Luis Obispo neighborhoods. She says she wants people to get to know their mayor, express their concerns and show her what issues are affecting their communities.

