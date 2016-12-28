SLO PD PEACE Talks

Within the San Luis Obispo Police Department, it seems the saying is “give peace a chance.” Beginning in January, the SLO PD has set up a series of 3 “PEACE Talks” meant to bring better understanding between police officers and the community. The acronym stands for “Police Education and Community Engagement.” According to a release from the city, the meetings will cover topics including: what it’s like to police a community, protocols for police officers use of force; body cameras and policies regarding “sensitive issues.” This comes in response to nationwide concerns of highly publicized negative interactions between police and the community they serve; leading to mis-communication and misunderstanding escalating. Each of the 3 meetings will be hosted by Police Chief Deanna Cantrell, the first session is on January 26th, focused on community relations. The meetings are from 5:30-7:30 pm at the French Hospital Education Pavilion, 1823 Johnson Avenue, Suite 218. Seating is limited to 110 participants, you need to RSVP. KPRL News will post that information on our website and Facebook page. (ggo.gl/CEkBPD)

Related posts