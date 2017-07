San Luis Obispo Police are searching for an ID Thief who stole thousands of dollars from local banks.

It started when a wallet was stole on June 21st.

The suspect used the financial information to withdraw $20,000 from two different banks.

The suspect is described as a 65-year-old adult, possibly female. He or she is about 5 feet three inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police need help in identifying the suspect.