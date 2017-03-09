SLO Rental Inspection Program

San Luis Obispo City Council votes unanimously to repeal the controversial long-debated Rental Housing Inspection Program. The Council voting Tuesday night to repeal the ordinance. 40% of housing in San Luis is rental housing, most of it for Cal Poly students. The owners often rent the bedrooms at $500-700 per student. Former Mayor Jan Marx pushed for the Rental Inspection Program to ensure students were getting acceptable housing. She feels the ordinance led to her defeat at the polls in November. Mayor Heidi Harmon backed Bernie Sanders for President before upsetting the incumbent.

