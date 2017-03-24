SLO Symphony Hires New Director

San Luis Obispo Symphony has a new executive director. She’s Catherine Lansdowne, who recently located from Texas.

Landsowne replaces the symphony’s interim general manager, Francie Levy. Levy replaced Edmund Feingold, who was fired in 2015. Feingold was accused of moving donations made to the symphony for youth music education to general operations. He had been previously been fired by a symphony in Monterey County.

Lansdowne worked as executive director with the Abilene Philharmonic in Texas.

The symphony is also searching for a new music director.